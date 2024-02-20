Finanze Group appoints Keehner MD of property division

Financial services and property investment firm Finanze Group has hired Andy Keehner as managing director of its subsidiary Finanze Property.

He has been appointed as Imogen Sporle, head of finance property, prepares to go on a planned sabbatical.

Sporle has been with Finanze Group since it was established in 2021 and has overseen its growth.

She said: “It’s been a privilege to lead Finanze Property and witness our team’s dedication to excellence. As I embark on this sabbatical, I’m confident that under Andy’s leadership, the company will continue to flourish.”

Keehner joins from the group’s consultancy business, Finanze Strategy, which consults other firms and helps create products for Finanze. He joined the company in December last year.

Before this, he worked at Recognise Bank as a business development manager for around a year, Catalyst Property Finance as relationship manager for almost two years and relationship director – bridging at Cynergy Bank for a year and a half.

His previous employers also include United Trust Bank and Positive Lending.

Keehner’s appointment is expected to bring together the services of Finanze Strategy and Finanze Property’s term finance products to create a unified platform for its range.

This is expected to streamline the borrower experience.

Alastair Hoyne, executive chairman of Finanze Group, said: “Imogen has been a cornerstone of Finanze Property’s success. Her leadership has significantly shaped our growth. She’s left an indelible mark on the business and will be very much missed. While we support her decision to take a sabbatical, we are also excited to see Andy Keehner take the reins. His innovative approach to integrating our financial products will undoubtedly propel Finanze Property into its next phase of growth.”

Keehner added: “I am thrilled to lead Finanze Property and to continue building on the strong foundation laid by Imogen and the team. Our goal is to simplify the property finance process for our clients, offering them comprehensive solutions that meet their needs. I look forward to this new challenge and to driving Finanze Property’s success forward.”