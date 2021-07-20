Know Your BDM: Chloe Bowden Davies, Pepper Money

This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Chloe Bowden-Davies, regional development manager at Pepper Money.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I cover the North West region, which includes all brokers from Carlisle down to Wolverhampton.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

I pride myself on always returning calls within a timely fashion and making sure I provide the correct answer to enquiries. This hasn’t changed during the pandemic.

I frequently do virtual visits with my brokers, especially key brokers and new registrations, to get them up to speed with the Pepper proposition and any changes that we make.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I like to think that I’m very approachable and friendly, and this helps me to build excellent rapport with brokers.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

The ability to push back. I sometimes find I take on things that I don’t necessarily need to get involved in, so I can deliver excellent service to my brokers.

However, other departments are just as capable of doing this, so I need to learn to let go a little more.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

I think a bit of both. I must admit I can’t wait to get back out meeting all my brokers and building that face-to-face interaction again.

Zoom will still be needed though and has been a great way to meet brokers in areas of the country we may not get to visit as often as we would like.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

Always strive to deliver the best service you can and always push yourself to be better. Never think you know it all because the likelihood is you don’t.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

The ones I really enjoy getting involved with are the ones who have had a life event and had lots of issues on their credit file who think they can’t get a mortgage. When I say ‘yes’ they are over the moon and the broker is happy they can help their client.

It makes it all worthwhile especially if it’s complicated and they think they are stuck.

What has been your lockdown coping strategy?

Going to our caravan in North Wales on the weekend. During the drive down on a Friday I can feel the stress levels fall away and then I get to relax ready for the next week.

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?

I’m not sure I’d change much in the way of regulation, but I’d like to see more done to educate customers about the mortgage options available to them and the benefits of professional advice.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I really enjoy helping people and solving problems. I also enjoy building relationships with lots of different people.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would give valuations ago. I think it would be interesting seeing lots of different properties in different areas.

What did you want to be growing up?

I wanted to be a criminal solicitor and have a law degree, but once I finished university decided that it wasn’t something I wanted to pursue further.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

I have lots of different ones each to match a different outfit.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Would you lend on a house made of hay bales… Obviously, that was a no.