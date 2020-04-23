You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Aspen Bridging to lend on pre-pandemic valuations

by:
  • 23/04/2020
  • 0
Aspen Bridging to lend on pre-pandemic valuations
Aspen Bridging will lend on properties based on the value before the coronavirus made an impact on economic activity and the housing market, with claims that it is the first lender in the UK to do so.

 

All valuation bases are to be given on the assumption of normal market conditions as of 1 March 2020, before the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic 10 days later, it said.

The lender made the decision to counter what it said was a “pattern” of valuers giving properties five to 25 per cent reductions in valuation prices.

Aspen said this created “deep uncertainty” for clients and brokers when determining what loan amounts are actually available.

The lender said it was continuing to manage its risk by completing desktop valuations with a 62.5 per cent loan to value limit for residential and light residential refurbishments.

It will accept applications with a maximum loan of £1m and flat rates start at 0.89 per cent with terms running from 12-14 months. Stepped rates start at an initial 0.59 per cent and are up to a maximum of 12 months.

In addition, all meetings are undertaken via Facetime, and the lender’s legal partners are working remotely.

Jack Coombs (pictured), director at Aspen Bridging, said: “By taking the value of a property on March 1 we have created market leading leverage for every single application, and in turn generated a transparent, easy-to-understand offering.

“Lenders who are low geared or equity funded like us will continue to reliably operate and offer brokers and customers a credible lending service, and we will continue to introduce innovative ideas to deliver on our promises.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Darlington BS using desktop valuations to maintain 90 per cent LTV

Darlington Building Society (DBS) has confirmed it is accepting applications and still lending up to 90 per cent loan to...

Close