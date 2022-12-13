Downing LLP appoints Patrick Walton as head of risk and portfolio

Walton has nearly 20 years of experience in the property and real estate sector. He joins from Homes England where he was head of development finance – South for over two years. There, he oversaw more than £450m of debt across over 70 clients.

Prior to this, he worked at HSBC for more than seven years, most recently as its large corporate credit manager. He also spent eight years at the Royal Bank of Scotland, with his most recent role being corporate relationship director – financial institutions.

At Downing LLP, Walton will oversee its portfolio and transaction management. He will also have the responsibility of supporting its overall credit risk function as the business grows.

Earlier this year, the business passed the £300m lending milestone by issuing finance to support residential and commercial developments.

Walton said: “I am delighted to have joined the property finance team at Downing. The team, which is made up of highly experienced property lenders continues to go from strength to strength, as evidenced by their achievements throughout the year.

“I’m very much looking forward to utilising my skills to add further value to Downing’s proposition.”

Parik Chandra, head of specialist lending at Downing LLP, added: “By bringing Patrick into the team, we are providing a heightened level of risk management service to our investors and borrowers. Patrick’s extensive experience will be of great value and will enhance our lending proposition.

“It’s great to have him on board.”