Complex Buy To Let

Most read specialist lending stories for 2025

Most read specialist lending stories for 2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 23, 2025
Updated:
December 23, 2025
Trends in the buy-to-let (BTL) market, incorporating technology into second charges along with funding, division launches and restructures were some of the top stories this year.

Specialist Lending Solutions has collated the most popular stories of the year across complex BTL, second charge, commercial and bridging for your enjoyment. Have a very restful festive break and see you in the new year.

Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

A broker’s guide to BTL succession planning in four steps

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Kuflink launches in-house legal department

Exclusive: OSB Group to launch new BTL brand Rely and restructure lending streams

Daly to lead Glenhawk’s expansion into structured real estate lending

Roma Finance secures £100m funding line from NatWest to ‘significantly scale’ loan book

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2025

OMS launches pilot for second charge sourcing platform

Pivot secures 50% increase in institutional funding

Exclusive: Selina Finance hires Batte as head of intermediaries

OSB shakes up bridging and commercial leadership as it embarks on growth strategy

