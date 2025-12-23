Most read specialist lending stories for 2025

Specialist Lending Solutions has collated the most popular stories of the year across complex BTL, second charge, commercial and bridging for your enjoyment. Have a very restful festive break and see you in the new year.
Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk
A broker’s guide to BTL succession planning in four steps
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market
Sponsored by Aldermore
Exclusive: OSB Group to launch new BTL brand Rely and restructure lending streams
Daly to lead Glenhawk’s expansion into structured real estate lending
Roma Finance secures £100m funding line from NatWest to ‘significantly scale’ loan book
All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2025
Exclusive: Selina Finance hires Batte as head of intermediaries
OSB shakes up bridging and commercial leadership as it embarks on growth strategy