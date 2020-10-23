You are here: Home - News -

News

The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 23/10/20

by:
  • 23/10/2020
  • 0
The top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 23/10/20
The stamp duty deadline topped the list of this week's biggest stories, as market stakeholders worry home buyers could miss out.

There has also been a slew of lender product updates, especially at the higher loan to value (LTV) levels.

At the same, this week’s Marketwatch was in the most read list, which warned some high LTV home movers may have to stay put for the time being

 

Start by November or risk missing stamp duty savings, homebuyers warned

Reliance launches key worker mortgage range including 90 per cent LTV deal

Santander pulls two-year fixes at 85 per cent LTV and increases rates

High LTV home movers may have to stay put for now – Marketwatch

TSB launches first-time buyer range with lower stress rate

HSBC cuts 85 per cent LTV rates

Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank add higher LTV products

UK faces ‘unprecedented uncertainty’, Bank of England boss warns

Barclays adds resi and BTL deals up to 75 per cent LTV

Housing transactions return to pre-Covid-19 level – HMRC

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Andrea Rozario
Equity release market needs to shout about its improvements – Rozario

The equity release industry has come a long way. Today’s market is virtually unrecognisable from the industry when I first...

Close