Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank add higher LTV products

Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank have added several new products to their residential and buy-to-let mortgage ranges and increased interest rates on three products.

The lenders, which are part of the Virgin Money group, are widening their range after some deals were temporarily withdrawn at the end of September.

The additional products are:

A pair of 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) zero fee residential deals, with the two-year fix at 2.28 per cent and the five-year version at 2.59 per cent.

A pair of fee-free buy-to-let deals at 75 per cent LTV, with the two-year fix at 2.84 per cent and the five-year at 2.79 per cent.

And an 85 per cent LTV five-year fix for professionals at 3.09 per cent, also with no fee.

The lenders have increased the 85 per cent LTV newly qualified professional five-year fixed rate to 3.29 per cent.

And a pair of five-year fix product transfers for professionals at 85 per cent and 90 per cent LTV have been also been increased.