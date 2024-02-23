You are here: Home - News -

Yorkshire BS appoints Ranger as CFO

  • 23/02/2024
Yorkshire Building Society has appointed Tom Ranger as chief finance officer (CFO), and he will take up the role later this year.

He is set to replace Alasdair Lenman, who announced his retirement after seven years with Yorkshire Building Society. Ranger’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval. 

Ranger has more than 25 years of experience in financial services and joins from Santander UK, where he is currently group treasurer. He is also the non-executive director of Santander Financial Services’ board and senior officer of Santander Financial Services’ Jersey branch.

Susan Allen, chief executive at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Tom later this year. The society’s continued financial strength is essential to ensure we continue to deliver on our purpose of delivering Real Help with Real Life. His financial expertise and track record of achievement will be integral to our future growth and success.” 

Ranger added: “I’m delighted to be joining Yorkshire Building Society and look forward to working for a mutual organisation, owned by its members, and where all decisions can be made in the long-term best interest of its members.” 

Lenman is expected to retire in June. 

