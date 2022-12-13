You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Cambridge and Counties Bank grows property team by almost a third

by:
  • 13/12/2022
  • 0
Cambridge and Counties Bank grows property team by almost a third
Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has expanded its real estate team by nearly a third in 2022 to 31 individuals.

This is an increase from 24 at the start of the year, and the lender said it was the highest influx of professionals since the bank started operating in 2012.

Cambridge and Counties Bank has added to its team in recent times, with four appointments, three of which are senior relationship managers.

The appointments include: Leicester-based Gary Shepherdson, who covers the East Midlands, Vaughan Hobbs, based in Birmingham and looks after the West Midlands, Manchester-based Paul Bagnall, and James Roche, who oversees the West and Wales and is located in Exeter.

The lender reached its £1bn lending milestone this year, and has grown from serving the East Midlands through one branch to having offices in Leicester, Sheffield, Bristol, London and Glasgow with over 200 employees.

Simon Lindley, chief development officer at Cambridge and Counties Bank, said: “We’re delighted to have added Gary, Vaughan, Paul and James to our UK team and others across the year. Each has great experience and a deep understanding of the needs of our clients and the brokers that support them and are joining us at a time of growth and expansion.

“Real estate remains at the heart of Cambridge and Counties Bank, and we will continue to invest in our local teams to better cater for demand and capitalise on market opportunities.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/