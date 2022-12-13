Cambridge and Counties Bank grows property team by almost a third

Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has expanded its real estate team by nearly a third in 2022 to 31 individuals.

This is an increase from 24 at the start of the year, and the lender said it was the highest influx of professionals since the bank started operating in 2012.

Cambridge and Counties Bank has added to its team in recent times, with four appointments, three of which are senior relationship managers.

The appointments include: Leicester-based Gary Shepherdson, who covers the East Midlands, Vaughan Hobbs, based in Birmingham and looks after the West Midlands, Manchester-based Paul Bagnall, and James Roche, who oversees the West and Wales and is located in Exeter.

The lender reached its £1bn lending milestone this year, and has grown from serving the East Midlands through one branch to having offices in Leicester, Sheffield, Bristol, London and Glasgow with over 200 employees.

Simon Lindley, chief development officer at Cambridge and Counties Bank, said: “We’re delighted to have added Gary, Vaughan, Paul and James to our UK team and others across the year. Each has great experience and a deep understanding of the needs of our clients and the brokers that support them and are joining us at a time of growth and expansion.

“Real estate remains at the heart of Cambridge and Counties Bank, and we will continue to invest in our local teams to better cater for demand and capitalise on market opportunities.”