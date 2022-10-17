You are here: Home - News -

Cambridge and Counties Bank expands West and Wales real estate team

  • 17/10/2022
Cambridge and Counties Bank has expanded its West and Wales real estate team with two senior hires.

 

The specialist lender has hired Sophie Wilkins and James Roche to join as senior relationship managers.

Both are to report to Paul Howard, regional director – West and Wales at the bank.

Wilkins joins the bank following a five-year stint working for Bankwest in Australia, most recently as a senior relationship manager.

During her time at Bankwest, she managed a portfolio of around 50 clients with debt facilities of between £1m and £15m, with a focus on business, property, and development finance.

Roche has been in commercial banking for 16 years working closely with both customers and brokers to deliver solution that meets their requirements with relationship management a key focus. Previous roles include two and a half years at Yorkshire Building Society as a relationship director.

The new hires means the bank now has five members of staff covering the West and Wales region.

Cambridge and Counties Bank reported enhanced demand for its real estate product suite in 2021 across the Midlands and the wider UK market, with demand continuing to grow in 2022. In the West and Wales region, the bank has seen increased activity in the commercial and mixed-use space.

Paul Howard, regional director – West and Wales at Cambridge and Counties Bank said: “We’re delighted to be adding Sophie and James to our successful South West and Wales team.

“Both have extensive experience and a deep understanding of the needs of our clients and the brokers that support them and are joining us at a time of growth and expansion. The West and Wales area is a key market for the bank, and we will continue to invest in the local team.”

