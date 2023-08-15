You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Hampshire Trust Bank hires Mihramane as specialist mortgage BDM

  • 15/08/2023
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Zouhair Mihramane as its business development manager (BDM) within its specialist mortgages division.

Mihramane started in the role from the beginning of this month, will manage brokers partners in the South East and report to Andrea Glasgow, HTB specialist mortgages’ sales director.

He joins from OSB Group, where he was a BDM covering both Precise and Kent Reliance in London and the South for around two years.

Before that, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for nearly a decade, most recently as a BDM for mortgage intermediaries for nearly five years.

Glasgow said: “I’m extremely excited to have secured someone of Zouhair’s talent and experience to our team.

“You can’t bake a cake without all the ingredients. Perhaps a cliché, but we have the award-winning service, flexible criteria, and innovative product suite, and are now adding the specialist ingredients to our service with Zouhair’s appointment.”

She added: “All these factors, when working together, are a recipe for success and the South East will benefit hugely to have such an experienced BDM in the region.

“HTB’s priority is to always champion experienced landlords, and Zouhair will play a pivotal role in doing just that.”

Mihramane added: “I’m ecstatic to join HTB, a company I’ve kept a close eye on throughout my career.

“I’ve always believed that, in our industry, you should ‘treat those like you would like to be treated’, an approach which has brought positivity to both internal and external interactions throughout my career.”

He continued: “HTB is an organisation that aligns with this approach, which made it an easy decision to join and build upon the strong results I’ve proven I can deliver.”

“It’s incredibly clear that HTB has brokers’ needs at its core, and I’m looking forward to working alongside colleagues to contribute to what is already an award-winning service.”

HTB has been making changes to its team, hiring Ross Sheppard and promoting Mia House as BDMs for bridging and appointing Nicola Ledgard as portfolio management head for specialist mortgages earlier this month

Sally Wright, head of intermediary distribution at HTB, also departed the firm earlier this month.

