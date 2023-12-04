MPowered Mortgages added to The Openwork Partnership’s lender panel

MPowered Mortgages has been brought on to The Openwork Partnership’s lender panel to meet adviser’s “growing demand” for products and services that can respond to the changing buy-to-let and residential mortgage markets.

MPowered Mortgages uses smart technology, like AI, to “improve the mortgage experience for advisers and clients”.

It offers “highly competitive products pricing and criteria” for those looking to buy or remortgage residential property in England and Wales.

Paul Shearman, proposition director, mortgages and protection at The Openwork Partnership, said: “MPowered Mortgages is market-leading in its use of technology, using the power of AI to speed up and transform the entire process of taking out a mortgage.

“The combination of a streamlined application process and strong product pricing will support our mortgage advisers and their clients. Our lender panel has grown significantly this year, which enables our advisers to offer the best mortgage services from across the industry – our direct panel relationships now account for 96 per cent of all mortgage lending in the UK.”

Matt Surridge (pictured), director of sales at MPowered Mortgages, added: “We are thrilled to join The Openwork Partnership’s lender panel, and to offer its broad network of brokers our prime residential products.

He added: “Teaming up with The Openwork Partnership will help even more borrowers access, and benefit from, our market leading solutions. At MPowered, we take pride in our use of artificial intelligence to enhance the entire mortgage journey, providing more certainty and control to both brokers and borrowers.

“We look forward to contributing to the growth of their diverse lender panel and to giving customers a wider range of options in a complex mortgage landscape.”