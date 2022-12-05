People with disabilities feel more embarrassed to ask questions during homebuying process – Skipton Building Society

Nearly seven in 10 people with a condition that impacts their mobility fear they are seen as incapable of completing the homebuying process, research has showed.

Skipton Building Society found more than half of aspiring buyers with a disability say they feel very embarrassed to ask questions that confuse them when buying a home.

This is a fifth higher than non-disabled first-time buyers. Those with a disability stated that they were worried about feeling stupid or ignorant.

Almost half of people with a disability described themselves as absolutely baffled by the homebuying process.

Furthermore, people with a disability in the UK on average took longer to buy their first home compared to those who do not have a disability.

Those who identify as having a disability taking an average of 5.72 months to complete their purchase, compared to those who do not have a disability taking 4.97 months.

Charlotte Harrison, head of mortgage products at Skipton Building Society, said: “It’s really shocking to see how many people with a disability feel embarrassed or uncomfortable during the home buying process.

“It’s important we continue our efforts to make the home buying process as accessible as possible.

“We have an expert team on hand to answer any questions people may have, including the option of SignVideo, which is completely free to those customers who wish to use it, and allows them the communicate with the team using British Sign Language.

“Buying your first home should be a memory you look back on with a smile, not one that makes you feel embarrassed.”