Yorkshire BS brings out £2,000 cashback for FTBs

Yorkshire Building Society has released an exclusive cashback mortgage for first-time buyers offering £2,000.

The deal is available on selected five-year fixed rate at 90 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Examples include no-fee five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV at 6.19 per cent and 5.89 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The product has been launched based on customer research, which the lender said showed that first-time buyers “need help now, more than ever, amidst the high cost of living environment”.

The cashback will give a “helping hand” and help ease the costs of setting up a home for the first time, such as buying furniture or paying legal fees.

Yorkshire Building Society has also reduced selected rates across its range by up to 0.3 per cent, including select deals at 95 per cent LTV to further help first-time buyers.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “This is another example of how, as a mutual organisation, we’re passionate about creating purposeful products specifically designed to support groups like first-time buyers who really need our help in the current climate.

“We hope the cashback provided by the new range will be welcome – and will make a real difference to those looking to get onto the property ladder for the first time and fulfil their home ownership dreams.”