You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest to appoint new chairman after Farage fiasco and Rose resignation

by: Emma Lunn
  • 06/09/2023
  • 0
Rick Haythornthwaite is to succeed Sir Howard Davies as chair of Natwest, according to reports on Sky News.

Haythornthwaite previously chaired Centrica and Network Rail and also headed up Mastercard International. He currently chairs Ocado and the AA.

Haythornthwaite’s appointment is expected to be made official this week. He will join the Government-backed bank after a chaotic few weeks following the closure of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s accounts at Coutts.

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose stepped down in July after admitting she was the source behind the BBC’s inaccurate story over Farage’s bank account closure.

Rose told the BBC that Farage’s accounts at the private bank were closed because he wasn’t wealthy enough, but it later transpired that the bank noted a “reputational risk” in having Farage as a client, and flagged concerns over his political views.

Debanking scandal

The closure of Farage’s accounts prompted the financial watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority to ask the biggest banks and building societies to provide information on account closures.

It also spawned various investigations into how many consumers have been “debanked” by UK banks. The Government plans to introduce new rules to give customers up to 90 days (from 60 days now) to challenge closures. The new legislation will give customers more time to challenge a decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service, or find a replacement bank.

Natwest chairman Howard Davies said he would not quit after initially backing Rose in the saga. But he had always planned to step down before the bank’s annual meeting in 2024, and it is not thought that his departure will be accelerated significantly.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Emma Lunn

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.