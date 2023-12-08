You are here: Home - News -

News

Poll: Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

by:
  • 08/12/2023
  • 0
Poll: Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?
Interest-only mortgages have been a popular topic of discussion by lenders, brokers and customers as they could offer a solution in select cases.

According to the latest UK Finance figures, there were 702,000 pure interest-only homeowner mortgages outstanding at the end of 2022, which is 6.9 per cent lower than 2021.

However, Mortgage Charter measures, which allow a customer to temporarily switch to interest-only payments for six months could be leading to heightened interest.

A survey earlier this year found that 40 per cent of mortgage advisers had seen an increase in interest-only mortgages.

Indeed, Kate Davies, executive director at Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), has said that higher interest rates and cost of living has bolstered interest in interest-only arrangements, but has urged caution.

Adding to this note of caution, the Bank of England has warned that extending mortgage terms and switching to interest-only could heighten debt burdens in the long term.

This month Mortgage Solutions is asking brokers whether they have seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year.

 

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.