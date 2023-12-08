Poll: Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

According to the latest UK Finance figures, there were 702,000 pure interest-only homeowner mortgages outstanding at the end of 2022, which is 6.9 per cent lower than 2021.
However, Mortgage Charter measures, which allow a customer to temporarily switch to interest-only payments for six months could be leading to heightened interest.
A survey earlier this year found that 40 per cent of mortgage advisers had seen an increase in interest-only mortgages.
Indeed, Kate Davies, executive director at Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA), has said that higher interest rates and cost of living has bolstered interest in interest-only arrangements, but has urged caution.
Adding to this note of caution, the Bank of England has warned that extending mortgage terms and switching to interest-only could heighten debt burdens in the long term.
This month Mortgage Solutions is asking brokers whether they have seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year.
Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?
