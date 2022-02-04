You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Inflation target unlikely to be met for two years – Maddox

by: Alex Maddox, capital markets director at Kensington Mortgages
  • 04/02/2022
  • 0
Inflation target unlikely to be met for two years – Maddox
The Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members voted by a majority of five-four to increase the borrowing rate by 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent; the first back-to-back hike since 2004. Minority members were keen to increase the Bank Rate further to 0.75 per cent.

 

The Committee voted unanimously to start reducing the BoE Quantitative Easing (QE) programme of asset purchases by ceasing reinvestment in maturing assets, and initiating the sale of corporate bonds once the bank rate has risen to at least one per cent. The stock of bonds will be fully diminished by the end of 2023. 

UK GDP returned to its pre-Covid level towards the end of last year, and although the emergence of Omicron dampened it, it’s expected to recover fully this quarter.  

Looking ahead, growth is expected to slow down due to higher energy prices, coupled with an increase in goods trade prices. Goods trade prices, both in the UK and globally, have risen at their fastest pace in more than nine years due to rising commodity prices, transportation costs and energy prices. Ofgem also recently announced a higher-than-expected energy price cap rise of 54 per cent versus the 40-50 per cent market expectation. 

Inflation continues to rise with levels moving from 5.1 per cent in November to 5.4 per cent in December, the highest level since 1982. It’s expected to peak in April at a staggering 7.25 per cent. The inflation target of two per cent is not expected to be met for over two years, with the rise in energy and good prices being key influencers. 

The latest ONS figures continue to show unemployment decreasing. With figures down to 4.1 per cent in the three months to November and expected to fall further still in 2022, the squeeze on incomes and cost of living is anticipated to drive up unemployment in the coming years. 

 

  Forecast in rates 
Effective Rate  One month time  Three months’ time  Six months’ time  12 months’ time  Two years’ time  Three years’ time 
Bank of England Base Rate*  0.54   0.83   1.17   1.55   1.47   1.27  
Two-year fixed rate**  1.33   1.41   1.48   1.52   1.37   1.22  
Three-year fixed rate**  1.37   1.41   1.44   1.44   1.30   1.18  
Five-year fixed rate**  1.31   1.33   1.34   1.32   1.21   1.13  
10-year fixed rate**  1.19   1.20   1.20   1.19   1.14   1.09  
* Using OIS Curve [rounded to 2dp] 
**Based on the swap curve 

Markets expect the Bank of England base rate to increase throughout 2022 and hit the one per cent mark in six months, which is sooner that initially thought. Markets also expect that the bank rate will increase to 1.5 per cent within the next 12 months. This is ahead of the BoE’s implied path which sees the bank rate hitting 1.5 per cent in 18 months’ time. 

Market participants also expect the two-year swap rate to increase steadily over the next year with the three-year swap rate flattening in the near-term. However, it’s anticipated that it will drop back down slightly in two and three years’ time.

The five and ten-year swap rates have also slowly been increasing, however markets see these rates dropping in the next one to two years. 

 

UK securitisation market

The primary market has had an exceptionally busy start to the year with UK residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) leading the asset classes. Seven transactions have been placed into the market consisting of one prime transaction from Nationwide (their first time in the market in two years), three BTL transactions and three non-conforming transactions. 

So far in 2022, just over £5bn of UK RMBS paper has been placed into the market compared to £1.5bn at this time last year and £2.4bn this time in 2020. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Alex Maddox, capital markets director at Kensington Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 09, 2022
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 10, 2022
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.