Pepper Money appoints Shawbrook’s Caroline Mirakian as head of national accounts

Pepper Money has recruited Caroline Mirakian to be its head of national accounts effective 20 December, as part of the lender’s growth plans for 2020.

Mirakian (pictured) has 15 years’ experience in the mortgage market, including roles at Barclays, RBS and Lloyds Bank.

She spent six years at Metro Bank, where she was head of key accounts and head of direct mortgages. Most recently held the role of head of intermediary distribution at Shawbrook Bank.

Mirakian takes over the role previously held by Clare Jarvis, who left to launch her own broker firm.

Ambitious plans



Mirakian, head of national accounts at Pepper Money, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Pepper Money, at a time when it has some very exciting and ambitious plans ahead.

“The opportunity to be part of Pepper Money’s growth journey, as well as help further strengthen its intermediary relationships, was one that I just could not pass up. I’m really looking forward to getting started, ensuring our broker partners remain at the heart of all our future developments and growth aspirations.”

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We have ambitious and exciting plans as we head into 2020 and working closely with our distribution partners is critical to the success of those plans.

“It’s great news that we have recruited Caroline to head up our national accounts at Pepper Money. Caroline has a huge amount of experience in this area of the industry, strong connections and an excellent reputation.”

“I look forward to working with her on taking our strategy to market and delivering another year of exceptional growth,” he added.