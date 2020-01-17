Landlord banning orders and fines likely to rise – PayProp

The number of banning orders, fines and other penalties issued to rogue landlords are likely to rise as local authorities invest government funding in more enforcement officers, according to PayProp.

It noted that over the last 12 months the government has committed to providing more than £10m in local authority funding to combat criminal landlords and estate and lettings agencies.

The latest announcement this month provided £4m for 100 councils to train more than 100 enforcement officers across Yorkshire and Humberside and create a Special Operations Unit in Northampton.

It will also be used to help vulnerable young tenants in Thurrock, Essex, and to trial new technology identifying particularly cold homes in Greenwich, Greater London.

PayProp UK chief operating officer, Neil Cobbold, said: “One of the biggest issues in the rental sector in recent years is the lack of enforcement of a rising number of regulations aimed at improving industry standards.

“More enforcement officers across the country would significantly help to increase compliance, meeting the government’s goal of raising standards and discouraging rogue operators.”

He added that banning orders were rarely handed out and typically reserved for the very worst offenders, but these may increase too.

“We may see a number of penalty options used, but local authorities that do increase enforcement will show that they are serious about raising industry standards,” Cobbold continued.

“With further legislation changes expected throughout this year, it’s important that the authorities do everything they can with the additional funding to ensure widespread compliance.”

Cobbold added that a crackdown could benefit letting agencies by ridding the industry of those intent on breaking the law and helping to improve its reputation with the public.