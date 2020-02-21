Openwork recruits record number of advisers

The firm said 2019 was a record year for new recruits, following a bumper 2018 when 508 new advisers joined.

There are now more than 3,900 financial advisers operating under Openwork across the UK.

The growth in advisers comes as Tracey Saunders joins the company as regional recruitment manager.

She was previously regional director at Quilter and will report to Stephen Wildgoose, recruitment and growth director.

John Cupis, Openwork mortgage director, said: “The record recruitment figures highlight the strength of Openwork’s proposition and quality of service, as well as our reputation as a progressive, profitable, and well managed network.

“It is a particularly exciting time for Openwork, and I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Tracey who along with Stephen will play a critical role in helping us achieve our recruitment ambitions as we continue to grow as a business.”

Saunders added: “I am delighted to have joined Openwork and look forward to continuing the success of the last few years.”