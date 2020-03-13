Vernon expands broker team

Vernon Building Society has increased its mortgage team with the addition of intermediary mortgage desk adviser Tracey Wright.

Wright will support brokers with policy, product and submission queries as well as working closely with the underwriting team.

She has spent 19 years in financial services and 15 years in the mortgage sector. She joined Vernon as a mortgage adviser seven years ago.

Wright (pictured) said: “My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients.

“Vernon’s experience in manual underwriting means we can consider most requests and base our lending decisions on the individual case.”

Tom Gurrie, intermediary sales manager added: “Tracey is a fantastic addition to our growing team, and her extensive experience as a mortgage adviser will be invaluable to our broker partners and their clients.”