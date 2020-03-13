You are here: Home - News -

News

Vernon expands broker team

by:
  • 13/03/2020
  • 0
Vernon expands broker team
Vernon Building Society has increased its mortgage team with the addition of intermediary mortgage desk adviser Tracey Wright.

 

Wright will support brokers with policy, product and submission queries as well as working closely with the underwriting team. 

She has spent 19 years in financial services and 15 years in the mortgage sector. She joined Vernon as a mortgage adviser seven years ago. 

Wright (pictured) said: “My role has been newly created as a result of our recent growth, and I look forward to helping brokers find the right option for more of their mortgage clients.  

“Vernon’s experience in manual underwriting means we can consider most requests and base our lending decisions on the individual case.” 

Tom Gurrie, intermediary sales manager added: “Tracey is a fantastic addition to our growing team, and her extensive experience as a mortgage adviser will be invaluable to our broker partners and their clients.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

  • RT @montysblog: Businesses with those under 250 employees will get up to 14 day payments back form government, access to business loans and…
  • RT @ashridgepf: My clients get a lovely letter reminding them that their rate is expiring and offering them a free review. #valueofadvice
Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
‘No cap’ on equity release funding – Key

The equity release market has effectively “no cap on funding” thanks to the Solvency II regulations and has the ability...

Close