You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS excludes debt consolidation from remortgages

by:
  • 12/05/2020
  • 0
Skipton BS excludes debt consolidation from remortgages
Skipton for Intermediaries has stopped offering capital raising for debt consolidation on remortgages.

 

Under the changes, the building society will still allow capital raising for Help to Buy buy outs, shared ownership staircasing, or to repay a second charge on the security property.

It comes after NatWest recently withdrew the option of debt consolidation for borrowers who are on a mortgage holiday or taking a repayment break from credit cards or loans.

A spokesman for Skipton said: “We’ve taken the difficult decision to suspend new advances for debt consolidation where additional funds are raised to pay off unsecured background debts.

“However, we still lend if customers can demonstrate affordability to pay both the new mortgage and the existing debts.

“Restrictions will apply equally to new and existing customers, including those on payment holidays.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are you getting the personal and business support you need from your firms, networks, clubs and the wider industry?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Client banks vital for brokers to thrive as lockdown cuts business volumes – poll results

Advisers are relying on client banks to keep them going through the coronavirus crisis as the latest Mortgage Solutions poll...

Close