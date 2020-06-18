You are here: Home - News -

Advisers must use lockdown to reassess how they work – Belton

by:
  • 18/06/2020
Advisers must use lockdown to reassess how they work – Belton
Advisers should use the lockdown and current state of the market to rethink the way they work, Danny Belton of L&G Mortgage Club has said.

 

Belton, the head of lender relationships at the mortgage club, said advisers being forced to change the way they work has given them the chance to improve, utilise technology and be more effective. 

Speaking on the Accord Growth Series podcast, Belton (pictured) said: “Consumers are still out there and they need help. The need for intermediaries will not go away, so this is the time to stop and think about what you’re doing.  

“Reassess how you do things, question why you do it. Writing short-term goals and staying positive will help.” 

With regards to the future of the market, Belton said he believed the outcome was “bright” and said communication between brokers and customers was more important than ever. 

He said: “Let’s look forward; the market is coming back, we’re seeing LTVs increase, we’re seeing criteria improve. I think from that point of view the market is in a strong place. 

We have a great opportunity to forge that bond between brokers and customers. That forges a relationship for a long time. 

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

Close