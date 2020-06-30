You are here: Home - News -

News

Tenet brokers face no PI cover if inhouse CRM system not used in full

by:
  • 30/06/2020
  • 0
Tenet brokers face no PI cover if inhouse CRM system not used in full
Mortgage network TenetLime has written to its brokers to warn them that unless they use the inhouse CRM system Intelligent Office for the whole advice process they will not be covered by their professional indemnity insurance.

 

The network emailed and sent letters to mortgage brokers at the end of May to tell them about the upcoming changes to their professional indemnity insurance (PII) cover that would take place from October, when a new PII charging period begins.

The email from chief executive Mark Scanlon, seen by Mortgage Solutions, read: “[…]the PII policy terms will be varied to carry an exclusion for any advice event where all the elements of the advice journeys are not properly recorded on iO [Intelligent Office]. Therefore, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our members who’ve embraced the iO advice journey in its entirety.”

Scanlon said, despite a “testing insurance market” Tenet had been able to freeze PII premiums for its brokers for six consecutive years, except for the defined benefit surcharge premium.

The network said this was possible partly because its insurers welcomed Tenet’s move to a single CRM system, Intelligent Office (IO), that must be used by all members. By using one “core system”, said Scanlon, it allowed for “greater consistency for recording adviser activity, regulatory oversight and ultimately customer outcomes”.

The IO system went live in September 2019. Before this, brokers were allowed to use their own CRM systems, which many saw as a selling point of the network.

Tenet signed up to a five-year contract with Intelliflo’ Intelligent Office in February 2019 but brokers say it was not until May that year they were told the use of IO was compulsory. The CRM system went live on 25 September, which brokers say gave them four months to train and move over to the new software. Since then brokers have complained about the length of time it takes to process a mortgage application.

Tenet has made online and in person training sessions available for brokers and issued member updates when glitches were fixed or updates had made to the CRM system.

Writing to brokers, Scanlon said the network has “worked tirelessly to embed a new way of working”.

Scanlon added: “Renewal discussions with insurers will start in June and our preliminary data gathering has indicated that in some instances, members have not fully adopted the best practice iO advice journey.

“There are a number of reasons that have been identified, most of which can be addressed with further training and guidance. Clearly, we want to avoid the situation where a case is not covered by PII because the full advice journey was not followed in iO.”

All Tenet broker members will receive individual feedback on how successful they have been at using the IO and if needed, will be given guidance on how they can improve to satisfy Tenet’s compliance requirements.

Tenet declined to comment.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2020

Jul 08, 2020 to Jul 09, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in house hunters seeking a home with a garden compared to before the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Mortgage advisers lose £48m through missed home insurance sales

Brokers have untapped earnings worth £47.8m through unrealised home insurance opportunities, analysis has suggested.

Close