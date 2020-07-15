You are here: Home - News -

News

Belmont Green’s £350m securitisation opens door for Vida’s return

by:
  • 15/07/2020
  • 0
Belmont Green’s £350m securitisation opens door for Vida’s return
Belmont Green, trading as Vida Homeloans, has raised a £350m securitisation, its first since the start of the Covid 19 pandemic.

 

The transaction should hasten Vida Homeloans return to the market after it was forced to stop lending during the coronavirus crisis.

The new deal, led by Barclays, JP Morgan, NatWest Markets and Santander, is the fifth residential mortgage backed securitisation (RMBS) transaction for Belmont Green.

The specialist lender said the transaction, Tower Bridge Funding 2020-1, saw significant appetite from investors.

The trade included a number of structural features, designed to mitigate any investor concerns over the impact of the pandemic.

AAA notes sold at 137 basis points over SONIA (Sterling Overnight Index Average), comparing favourably to Belmont Green’s Tower Bridge Funding No.4 securitisation in June 2019, which priced only 10 basis points tighter, the lender said.

Anth Mooney (pictured), chief executive, Belmont Green, said: “Covid-19 has had an unprecedented impact on the UK mortgage market. The virus and the subsequent lockdown effectively closed the securitisation markets, so our deal can be seen as an important staging post in the recovery of market confidence.

“Our responsibility as a specialist lender at this time is to help people with what are real life circumstances. Vida Homeloans can now look forward and refocus on the vital role it plays in supporting Britain’s many underserved borrowers, from key workers to single parents to the self-employed.”

 

Lack of funding support

In June, Kensington Mortgages completed a securitisation deal which the lender said would allow it to expand its product range and reduce some of the pricing on its deals.

Vida Homeloans temporarily stopped taking in any new mortgage business on 25 March, having pulled some of its products from sale a week earlier.

Vida cited a lack of access to liquidity facilities offered by the Treasury and the Bank of England to help lenders support borrowers who are financially affected by the pandemic.

Specialist non-bank lenders have been particularly hard hit since the coronavirus crisis began with several stopping lending as capital markets closed down and government and regulators enforced mortgage payment holidays for borrowers.

HM Treasury and the Bank of England have been in discussions with trade bodies about designing a scheme for non-bank lenders to support their funding models.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee of MPs in April, UK Finance CEO Stephen Jones explained that non-bank lenders financed through bank lines and then into securitisation structures were suffering.

He said: “Those funding structures are not working at the moment because the underlying markets are not working.

“And we are in very detailed discussions with Treasury and the Bank of England to try and design a scheme that will enable those incredibly important credit transmission mechanisms, often to underserved segments of the consumer and SME markets, to be able to be continue to operate.”

However, nothing has been published yet.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen clients rejected for a mortgage after taking a payment holiday or using coronavirus support schemes?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Chancellor orders review of Capital Gains Tax

The chancellor has commissioned a review of Capital Gains Tax (CGT) to examine how gains are taxed in comparison to...

Close