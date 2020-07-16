Virgin Money reinstates 10-day mortgage offer

Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank have announced their mortgage service commitment will be reinstated from Monday 20 July.

The commitment guarantees a mortgage offer within 10 days of receiving a completed mortgage application, otherwise £100 will be paid to the customer.

The promise had been withdrawn briefly during lockdown to focus resources on providing services to existing customers.

Sarah Green, head of intermediary mortgages at Virgin Money (pictured), said: “The outbreak of the Covid pandemic caused issues which the mortgage market, as well as the wider financial market, had never previously experienced, leading to a temporary pause in the service commitment we offer to intermediaries.

“I am delighted to announce that as from Monday 20 July we are reinstating the service commitment, which is an important signal to intermediaries and mortgage customers that we’re back to full service with our reliable, prompt and high-quality proposition.”