You are here: Home - News -

News

NatWest cuts rates for switchers as Ipswich BS returns to high LTVs

by:
  • 10/09/2020
  • 0
NatWest cuts rates for switchers as Ipswich BS returns to high LTVs
NatWest is to shake up rates for both residential and buy to let customers switching deals, as Ipswich building society returns to high loan to value (LTV) lending.

 

NatWest is to cut rates by up to 50bps and 55bps across its two and five-year residential deals respectively.

At the same time, reductions of up to 35bps and 50bps are being enacted across the lender’s two and five-year buy to let deals.

Changes take effect from 11 September.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “These changes have further enhanced our strong product transfer process and I’m delighted that we have been able to make sizeable rate reductions across both two and five-year deals and a variety of LTV bandings.”

 

Ipswich reintroduces 85 per cent LTV deals

Ipswich Building Society is bringing back residential deals at 85 per cent LTV, as well as reinstating lending on homes worth more than £1m as part of a raft of changes.

The society said it had withdrawn products earlier in the year, after receiving a record number of applications.

The lender is now offering a two-year fixed rate at 2.99 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate of 3.75 per cent, both at 85 per cent LTV.

The deals have an application fee of £199 and completion fee of £800.

Buy to let and expat buy to let deals are available at 80 per LTV, as well as holiday let mortgages.

Richard Norrington, chief executive at Ipswich Building Society, said: “We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the market and taken careful consideration over the appropriate time to re-enter.

“It is important we introduce and maintain a suitable range of products which enable us to uphold our service standards.

“We’re particularly pleased to be offering 85 per cent loan-to-value residential mortgage products as part of a stepped re-entry into the higher LTV market, with a view to returning to 90 per cent lending in the future.

“We especially hope to be able to help first time buyers, many of whom have had their plans put on ice during the pandemic instead of realising their property-ownership dreams.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Did you take a summer holiday this year?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Legal & General launches RIO mortgage

Legal & General has added a retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgage to its range of later life lending products.

Close