LV strikes equity release deal with Age Partnership

  • 14/09/2020
LV has set up a referral agreement with Age Partnership to provide equity release advice to borrowers who contact the insurer directly.

 

The launch of a direct channel by LV follows a series of changes the mutual has made to its equity release business.

In August 2020, LV announced the launch of its new drawdown product and lump sum products while setting up a portal for advisers to submit and track applications online.

Clive Bolton (pictured), managing director of savings and retirement at LV, said: “The equity release market has grown over the past decade and consumers understand that it is an increasingly mainstream retirement planning option for people who want to unlock the value in their home to enjoy the retirement they want.

“LV chose to work with Age Partnership due to its expertise in advising later life clients and the high quality experience they deliver on behalf of partner brands.”

