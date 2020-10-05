You are here: Home - News -

News

Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme

by:
  • 05/10/2020
  • 0
Boris Johnson plans 95 per cent mortgage scheme
Prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to create ‘Generation Buy’ with a low deposit mortgage scheme that he says could be ‘revolutionary’ for young people.

 

First-time buyers have been finding it particularly hard to buy a property since the pandemic began as lenders have cut maximum loan to values (LTVs).

The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland was also granted to landlords and second home owners, further squeezing those looking to buy their first home as house prices have been pushed up and demand has increased.

In an interview with the Telegraph before the start of the Conservative Party conference, Johnson (pictured) said a “huge” number of people were excluded from the owning a home and he wanted to solve the problem with a mortgage scheme that permitted deposits as little as five percent.

Speaking to the newspaper he said: “I think a huge, huge number of people feel totally excluded from capitalism, from the idea of home ownership, which is so vital for our society.

“And we’re going to fix that – Generation Buy is what we’re going for.”

According to the report, Johnson has asked his ministers to work on a scheme to encourage the availability of long term fixed deals with five per cent deposit mortgages.

The government withdrew Help to Buy mortgage guarantee scheme at the end of 2016 which offered lenders the option to obtain a guarantee on a 95 per cent mortgage.

If the borrower defaulted on the loan, the government would share in some of the losses. In the two years it was available, the scheme helped to more than double the amount of 95 per cent LTV deals available on the market.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in vulnerable clients since the start of the Covid crisis?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
TSB withdraws high LTV resi deal and all two-year BTL fixes

TSB has withdrawn one of its high loan to value (LTV) purchase products, along with all two-year fixed rate new...

Close