Bluestone Mortgages resumes 85 per cent LTV lending

  • 23/11/2020
Bluestone Mortgages confirmed it will be resuming pre-Covid maximum loan to value (LTV) lending at up to 85 per cent across its five residential and buy-to-let ranges from Monday 23 November.

Qualifying loans on all credit tiers will continue to be processed using Automated Valuation Models (AVMs), while the maximum loan size for residential loans will increase to £1 million.

Bluestone said today’s news continues the momentum in lending activity which saw Bluestone resume lending from 1st June up to 75 per cent LTV on all products.

Reece Beddall, head of sales and marketing at Bluestone Mortgages, said: “Today’s news is testament to the work of the Bluestone team and the support of our funders and intermediary partners. Over recent weeks, we have been focusing on ensuring we can return to our pre-Covid product range as quickly and efficiently as possible, and it is a delight to be able to announce this to the market today.

“Ensuring underserved borrowers can continue to access the lending they need remains a priority for Bluestone and delivering an innovative and flexible proposition to these customer segments will continue to be crucial in helping us achieve this goal. We are confident that, following today’s announcement, we will be in an even stronger position to support borrowers over the coming months and as the crisis continues.”

