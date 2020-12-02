Landlords call for clear and balanced repossession rights in renters bill

Private landlords are calling on the government for a “fundamental reform of repossession rights” that balance the level of protection given to both landlords and tenants.

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has published its proposals for the government’s Renters’ Reform Bill which will ban section 21, or no fault evictions.

NRLA wants the government to give landlords “clear and comprehensive” ground to repossess a property where there has been a fault, or if the landlord needs to sell or move back in to the home.

The trade body has proposed a counselling service be set up to resolve issues between tenants and landlords. The tribunal would use specialist judges and court officials to draw up agreements between landlords and tenants.

If a tenant breaks the terms of the agreement, the landlord could have their claim for possession fast tracked through the courts. If the landlord reneges on the agreement, they cannot issue another possession notice for six months.

The government’s support of a lifetime deposit for tenants that can follow them round from property to property, getting rid of the need to save for a new deposit every time they move, came under fire in the NRLA’s proposals.

It wants any new lifetime system not to discourage landlords from making valid claims for damage to properties. The NRLA said landlords should not be expected to give up their rights to legitimately use the security deposit until they are satisfied they do not need to make a claim.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said: “As the government prepares this important bill, it needs to enjoy the full confidence of both landlords and tenants.

“Our proposals are for a fundamental reform of repossession rights which strike the balance between the needs of both. The overriding aim is to sustain tenancies wherever possible or bring them to an end in a collaborative way.

“We hope that ministers will accept our proposals and act on them soon.”