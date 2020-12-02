You are here: Home - News -

News

Landlords call for clear and balanced repossession rights in renters bill

by:
  • 02/12/2020
  • 0
Landlords call for clear and balanced repossession rights in renters bill
Private landlords are calling on the government for a “fundamental reform of repossession rights” that balance the level of protection given to both landlords and tenants.

 

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) has published its proposals for the government’s Renters’ Reform Bill which will ban section 21, or no fault evictions.

NRLA wants the government to give landlords “clear and comprehensive” ground to repossess a property where there has been a fault, or if the landlord needs to sell or move back in to the home.

The trade body has proposed a counselling service be set up to resolve issues between tenants and landlords. The tribunal would use specialist judges and court officials to draw up agreements between landlords and tenants.

If a tenant breaks the terms of the agreement, the landlord could have their claim for possession fast tracked through the courts. If the landlord reneges on the agreement, they cannot issue another possession notice for six months.

The government’s support of a lifetime deposit for tenants that can follow them round from property to property, getting rid of the need to save for a new deposit every time they move, came under fire in the NRLA’s proposals.

It wants any new lifetime system not to discourage landlords from making valid claims for damage to properties. The NRLA said landlords should not be expected to give up their rights to legitimately use the security deposit until they are satisfied they do not need to make a claim.

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said: “As the government prepares this important bill, it needs to enjoy the full confidence of both landlords and tenants.

“Our proposals are for a fundamental reform of repossession rights which strike the balance between the needs of both. The overriding aim is to sustain tenancies wherever possible or bring them to an end in a collaborative way.

“We hope that ministers will accept our proposals and act on them soon.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

How many of the three main protection policies most commonly used, term life assurance, critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP) do you personally have?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Leeds BS expands ERC-free mortgage range

Leeds Building Society has added two new penalty-free mortgages to its Flexit range.

Close