Jenrick admits planning u-turn to reduce emphasis on South East

by:
  • 16/12/2020
  • 0
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has confirmed a government u-turn on its house building and development proposals to promote more activity away from London.

 

The move has largely been driven by a revolt of fellow Conservative MPs who feared their constituencies in southern England could see a significant increase in house building as the result of a key methodology used to decide local authority quotas.

However, Jenrick (pictured) has now confirmed this calculation will be changed to put more emphasis on cities in the Midlands and North.

In a statement, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said: “A housing need formula is currently used to provide a starting point in the process of local planning for new homes.

“An updated method will now be introduced to help councils to enable the delivery of 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, while prioritising brownfield sites and urban areas.

“Under the proposals, cities will be encouraged to plan for more family homes – which are the right size and type for families to live in – and to make the most of vacant buildings and underused land to protect green spaces.

“The plans will encourage more homes to be built in England’s 20 largest cities and urban centres, boosting local economies by supporting jobs in the building sector, and revitalising high streets with the footfall new residents bring,” it added.

Alongside the detail, the government announced more than £67m in funding to the West Midlands and Greater Manchester Mayoral Combined Authorities to help them deliver new homes on brownfield land.

And it confirmed an additional £100m of funding for brownfield development across the country.

“A significant portion of this new £100m will go to supporting self and custom-builders – a growing sector which government is committed to,” it said.

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

