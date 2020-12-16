You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage advisers remain buoyant despite economic challenges

  • 16/12/2020
Research from Masthaven has found mortgage advisers’ confidence in the market and themselves has barely been dented despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The lender’s survey of 265 brokers found 71 per cent were confident about the market for 2021 – only six per cent down from January.

Results about their own businesses were even more overwhelming with 87 per cent of intermediaries confident about their firm’s prospects next year, down just three per cent from the start of the year.

Remarkably, almost two-thirds expect to see revenues rise in the coming year, with 36 per cent predicting growth to be in double figures.

Home movers was the largest area of growth at the time of questioning, cited by one in five advisers. Remortgaging followed at 14 per cent and specialist mortgages at 12 per cent.

A quarter of brokers said the first-time buyer sector was the one most in need of greater innovation, perhaps reflecting the restrictions in that area since the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, 19 per cent said specialist mortgages and 11 per cent stated the later life lending sector required most innovation.

Economic uncertainty, cited by 30 per cent of respondents, was the biggest challenge in the next six months, while 23 per cent worried about lenders’ service levels and 19 per cent were concerned about local or national lockdowns.

Masthaven director of intermediaries Rob Barnard (pictured) noted that despite the challenges of 2020, confidence among brokers had remained remarkably resilient.

“This is testament to the strong collaborative effort between brokers and lenders in an unprecedented time,” he said.

“The industry has demonstrated this year that it can continue to operate in extraordinary circumstances and provide the support customers need.

“As the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the finances of people across the UK, brokers will be key in helping many people who no longer fit the model of a ‘vanilla’ borrower unlock affordable finance.”

 

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

