Halifax and BM Solutions make second set of rate cuts in a week

Lloyds Banking Group lenders Halifax and BM Solutions have made their second set of mortgage interest rate cuts in a week, including high loan to value (LTV) deals.

Halifax’s changes have been made to its homemover and first-time buyer products.

Selected rate reductions have been made on two and three-year fixes across 60-75 per cent and 80-85 per cent LTV deals.

And some five-year fixed rate products have also had rates cut across 60-75 per cent and 80-90 per cent LTVs.

Meanwhile, BM Solutions has made reductions to it buy-to-let remortgage and let-to-buy ranges at £0, £995 and £1,995 fee options.

Two-year fixes have been cut at the 60 per cent and 75 per cent LTV bands, while five-year fixes have been reduced at 75 per cent LTV.

The lenders did not give details of the magnitude of the cuts.

Earlier this week both lenders made changes to their rates with Halifax adjusted products in its remortgage range and BM Solutions cutting its remortgage, let-to-buy and product transfers.