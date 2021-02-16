You are here: Home - News -

UK’s first hydrogen-fuelled homes to be built in Gateshead

by: Emma Lunn
  • 16/02/2021
The project will be funded by the government’s Hy4Heat innovation programme, Northern Gas Networks and Cadent.

The houses will feature hydrogen appliances such as boilers, hobs, cookers and fires, all with zero carbon emissions. Unlike natural gas, which is responsible for more than 30 per cent of the UK’s carbon emissions, hydrogen produces no carbon at the point of use, with the only by-product being water.

The two semi-detached show homes will open in April 2021. The houses are planned to be open to members of the public who will be able to view appliances and see how they compare to existing ones.

Local schools, colleges and universities will also be able to view the houses and learn about the new technology.

Hydrogen could play a vital role in achieving the government’s commitment of eliminating the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050, with the industry creating up to 8,000 jobs across the UK by 2030, and potentially 100,000 jobs by 2050.

Energy minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “From running a hot bath and cooking our evening meals to turning on the heating, most of us use natural gas every day. However, to tackle climate change, we need to find alternatives to fossil fuels and move towards making clean energy the norm.

“While these new houses in Gateshead will look like any other, they will showcase how low carbon hydrogen can transform the way we power our homes and offer a glimpse of what the future holds as we build back greener.”

The project secured a £250,000 grant from the government’s Hy4Heat Innovation programme and is being run by gas companies Northern Gas Networks and Cadent, who have both provided £250,000 of funding.

Mark Horsley, chief executive officer of Northern Gas Networks, said: “Just like natural gas, hydrogen can heat homes in exactly the same way, meaning minimal change for customers in terms of how they use gas for heating or cooking.

“The houses bring to life the potential of this green gas for keeping UK homes warm, while minimising impact on the environment.”

