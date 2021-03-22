You are here: Home - News -

News

Shared ownership boost as councils will build more homes from Right to Buy income

by:
  • 22/03/2021
  • 0
Shared ownership boost as councils will build more homes from Right to Buy income
The government has set out a raft of new rules on how Right to Buy receipts can be used by local councils to deliver replacement homes, following a consultation.

 

The government will raise the cap on the percentage of replacement units that can be financed by Right to Buy receipts to 40 per cent of existing and future receipts for all eligible tenures in England.

It will allow local authorities to use Right to Buy receipts to provide properties for shared ownership as well as social and affordable rent.

However, the changes will restrict use of Right to Buy receipts for acquiring properties to 50 per cent of a local authority’s total annual delivery which use these receipts, from April 2022.

The cap will reduce step by step over three years to 30 per cent in 2025.

At present, acquisitions make up about 48 per cent of Right to Buy replacement homes.

As well, it will lengthen the time given to local councils to spend Right to Buy receipts on replacement units from three to five years. The longer timeframe will apply to all receipts starting from those taken 2017-18.

There will be no change to the way local authority land is transferred from the general fund to housing revenue account.

The government will not allow Right to Buy receipts to be transferred to arm’s-length management organisations, and it will not suspend interest payments.

The consultation on Right to Buy receipts by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government closed in October 2018.

It received 198 responses — from local authorities, individuals, associations and interest groups, private companies and arms’ length management companies.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Online Forum 2021

Apr 21, 2021
The Buy to Let Market Forum

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Quarter of homeowners miss mortgage payments due to ill health – MetLife

Some 26 per cent of homeowners have missed a mortgage payment because they have fallen ill or had an accident,...

Close