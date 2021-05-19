Tips on how to package a self-employed case at The Mortgage Administrator Online Event

Aldermore Bank will give brokers tips on how to package a case for self-employed clients at this year’s Mortgage Administrator Online event.

The lender’s relationship manager, Danielle Walters (pictured) will be presenting the session.

The event will take place on 23 June and attendees can join remotely from a desktop, mobile phone or tablet.

Delegates will also be able to ask speakers questions via live video link. Additionally, brokers will be given the opportunity to download product information and other resources from attending sponsors.

Read more about Danielle Walters’ presentation below:

Self-employed made simple: We’ll give you an overview of the current self-employed landscape and how it’s changed. We’ll also provide tips to support you in packaging a good self-employed case.

Register to attend: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-administrator-event/venues/mortgage-administrator-online-event-2021/?pfat=66b2e6b352e048bbb98976ee58abe16e