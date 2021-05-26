Clydesdale removes 90 per cent LTV FTB product and cuts rates on 85 per cent LTVs

The product is the only first-time buyer product in its roster according to its website. The product has a rate of 2.89 per cent and a £1,999 fee.

The lender still offers seven 90 per cent LTV products, four of which are two-year products and three of which are five-year fixed products.

The lender also announced that it would be reducing rates on a range of 85 per cent LTV products, including its two and five-year fixed rate products with a £999 fee which will now start at 2.48 per cent.

According to its website, its current rate for its 85 per cent LTV product stands at 2.54 percent and its five-year product rate is 2.75 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate fee offer product at 85 per cent LTV is also being reduced by 0.03 per cent to 2.78 per cent.

The lender has also cut rates for its two-year fixed rate 85 per cent LTV professional and newly qualified professional will be reduced and start from 2.65 per cent.

There are currently two, two-year fixed rate products aimed at professionals and newly qualified professionals, with rates standing at 2.76 per cent and 2.96 per cent respectively.

They are aimed at accountants, architects, barristers, chartered surveyors, dentists, engineers, financial advisers, medical doctors, nurses, optometrists, pharmacists, pilots, police officers, solicitors, teachers, vets.