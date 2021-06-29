More than one million buyers benefitted from stamp duty holiday since July

Around 1. 3 million buyers have take advantage of the stamp duty holiday and only a small minority of house hunters are expected to abandon plans if they miss the upcoming deadline.

But over the last 12 months, the average asking price has been driven up by £16,000 to £320,265 as demand from homemovers outweighed the supply of new homes.

Only 4 per cent of buyers who expect to benefit from the stamp duty holiday would abandon their plans to buy a property if they missed the deadline, according to analysis from Rightmove.

Around a quarter said that would try to renegotiate the price with the seller and 13 per cent said they would buy a cheaper home.

RightMove added that there was still a large group of people who said they would certainly not meet this week’s deadline.

Rightmove’s property data director Tim Bannister said: “We haven’t yet seen any significant increase in properties falling through so it looks like most are going ahead regardless, though inevitably there will be some properties coming back onto the market later this week and next week if a buyer and seller are unable to agree new terms if the buyer misses out on the maximum stamp duty savings.

“Activity is still strong despite this first phase of the stamp duty holiday coming to an end in England, as prior to the extension being announced there was already a huge group of buyers deciding to move regardless of the stamp duty holiday.”

The largest increases were recorded in Wales, where the average asking price increased by more than 10 per cent to around £228,410.

This was followed by the Southwest and East of England which increased by 8.9 per cent to £348,758 and 7.6 per cent to £390,652, respectively.

London reported the smallest increase in asking price, with average asking prices increasing by £8,440 to £650,294.