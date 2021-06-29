You are here: Home - News -

News

More than one million buyers benefitted from stamp duty holiday since July

by:
  • 29/06/2021
  • 0
More than one million buyers benefitted from stamp duty holiday since July
Around 1. 3 million buyers have take advantage of the stamp duty holiday and only a small minority of house hunters are expected to abandon plans if they miss the upcoming deadline.

 

But over the last 12 months, the average asking price has been driven up by £16,000 to £320,265 as demand from homemovers outweighed the supply of new homes.

Only 4 per cent of buyers who expect to benefit from the stamp duty holiday would abandon their plans to buy a property if they missed the deadline, according to analysis from Rightmove.

Around a quarter said that would try to renegotiate the price with the seller and 13 per cent said they would buy a cheaper home.

RightMove added that there was still a large group of people who said they would certainly not meet this week’s deadline.

Rightmove’s property data director Tim Bannister said: “We haven’t yet seen any significant increase in properties falling through so it looks like most are going ahead regardless, though inevitably there will be some properties coming back onto the market later this week and next week if a buyer and seller are unable to agree new terms if the buyer misses out on the maximum stamp duty savings.

“Activity is still strong despite this first phase of the stamp duty holiday coming to an end in England, as prior to the extension being announced there was already a huge group of buyers deciding to move regardless of the stamp duty holiday.”

The largest increases were recorded in Wales, where the average asking price increased by more than 10 per cent to around £228,410.

This was followed by the Southwest and East of England which increased by 8.9 per cent to £348,758 and 7.6 per cent to £390,652, respectively.

London reported the smallest increase in asking price, with average asking prices increasing by £8,440 to £650,294.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nationwide cuts 10-year fixes to 1.99 per cent

Nationwide has made a series of rate cuts to its range, including the reduction of its ten-year fixed mortgage to...

Close