Barclays cuts rates and adds deals across resi and BTL

  • 19/08/2021
Barclays cuts rates and adds deals across resi and BTL
Barclays has cut rates on residential and buy-to-let (BTL) deals for purchase and remortgage and added five new BTL products.

 

Reductions of up to 32 basis points were applied across fixed and tracker rates for residential purchase and remortgage.

The residential two-year tracker rate at 60 per cent loan-to-value was lowered to 1.38 per cent, down from 1.69 per cent. The rate for same product at 80 per cent LTV was cut to 1.97 per cent, from 2.29 per cent. Both have a £999 fee.

The fixed rate product at 85 per cent LTV, with no fee, was reduced to 2.05 per cent, from 2.27 per cent.

 

Buy-to-let additions

On the BTL side, the new offers comprised four fixed rate products and a tracker at LTVs of 60 and 75 per cent.

The two-year tracker rate was priced at 2.25 per cent, at 75 per cent LTV and with no fee.

A two-year fixed was introduced with a rate of 1.45 per cent at 60 per cent LTV, with a £1,295 fee.

A three-year fixed was launched under the premier exclusive banner, priced at 2.00 per cent, available at 75 per cent LTV and with no product fee.

A five-year fixed rate was added for portfolio landlords at 75 LTV, with the rate 2.50 per cent and product fee £2,495.

The new 10-year fixed was priced at 2.75 per cent, at 75 per cent LTV with a fee of £1,795. 

The changes apply from tomorrow, Friday 20 August.

