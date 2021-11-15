Clydesdale and Platform make rate changes – round-up

Clydesdale Bank has launched a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee at 1.39 per cent. The lender also introduced a 75 per cent LTV five-year fix with a fee of £999 and a rate of 1.49 per cent.

As for rate changes, Clydesdale has increased pricing on a number of products. Two and five-year fixes at 75 per cent LTV will be increased by up to 0.30 per cent while selected 80 per cent LTV two and five year fixed rates will rise by up to 0.10 per cent.

Across its buy-to-let range, five-year fixes at 60 per cent LTV will be increased by up to 0.15 per cent while two and five-year fixed rate mortgages at 75 per cent LTV will rise by up to 0.15 per cent.

Platform rate changes

Platform, the intermediary mortgage arm of Co-op Bank, has reduced the rate on its two year fixes at 85-95 per cent LTV by up to 0.20 per cent.

Additionally, the two-year fixed product at 80 per cent LTV with either a £999 fee or no fee has been reduced by up to 0.20 per cent. The rate for the fee-free option is now 1.85 per cent while the fee paying alternative has a rate of 1.53 per cent.

For three and five-year fixed rate products at 85 to 90 per cent LTV with £1,499 and £999 fees, there is a reduction of up to 0.12 per cent.

In the higher 95 per cent LTV bracket, the three and five-year fixed rate products with no fee have been reduced by 0.15 per cent. These are now priced at 3.04 per cent for each term.