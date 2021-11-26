You are here: Home - News -

News

Housing market ‘unsustainable’ warns industry chief as houses for sale drop to record low

by:
  • 26/11/2021
  • 0
Housing market ‘unsustainable’ warns industry chief as houses for sale drop to record low
Propertymark industry chief Nathan Emerson has warned that the lack of homes to sell and the continuing increase in buyer demand has led to an unsustainable housing market.

As demand continues to outpace supply, there are currently an average of 24 buyers per available home on the market.

In its October report, the trade body reports that the number of available properties per branch has fallen to 21, the lowest figure ever recorded and 46 per cent down on the same month last year.

At the same time, the number of registered buyers has climbed to 511, up 12 per cent on September. Year-on-year, registered buyers have risen by 13 per cent.

Average sales agreed have decreased by 32 per cent between September and October to eight per branch, but remain in line with pre-pandemic levels of business.

The number of sales made to first-time buyers remained steady at 25 per cent, falling slightly from 28 per cent in September.

Just over half of all agreed sales in October were for the original asking price. The number of sales being agreed at over the asking price has fallen for the second consecutive month.

Properties selling for more than the the asking price dropped to 21 per cent of all agree sales in October from 27 per cent in September.

“Figures from October show a continuing picture for the housing market which is unsustainable,” said Emerson.

“Estate agents across the country are working with some of the lowest levels of available homes we have ever seen yet demand from buyers is not easing.

“Heading into the festive period should take some of the heat out of the market as we know that usual market trends see a decrease in activity as people turn their attention to Christmas.

“However, with so many buyers still hungry for their new home, sellers would do well not to put moving plans on hold for too long.

“What we need to see in the new year is a gentle levelling out, which could be driven by new year motivations delivering new sellers or changing interest rates taking some of the mounting energy from buyers.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/