You are here: Home - News -

News

Affordable house building through Homes England lowest since 2017/18

by:
  • 02/12/2021
  • 0
Affordable house building through Homes England lowest since 2017/18
Construction of affordable homes delivered through Homes England programmes fell to 9,255 properties between April and September, the lowest number built over a six month period since 2017/18.

Meanwhile, the number of homes priced at market value under construction using Homes England grant funding rose from 2,685 to 3,974 year-on-year.

Figures released by Homes England, a public body that receives funding from the government to deliver affordable housing, show a seven per cent year-on-year decline between April and September in its affordable homes delivery.

Not since the six months to September 17/18 when construction of 6,968 affordable homes began, have rates of housing starts been so low.

According to the public body, affordable homes delivery fell because developers could no longer bid for funding through its shared ownership programme. A new affordable homes programme was launched in April.

The aim of the new scheme is to provide over £7.39bn of grant funding through Homes England from April 2021 to help pay for the construction of up to 130,000 new homes outside of London by March 2026.

Overall, homes delivered by Homes England partners reached 13,229 between April and September, up from 12,652 the year before, an increase of five per cent. However, compared to the same period in 2019, housing starts were down by 27 per cent.

Homes England programmes are funded by the government to allow housing associations, builders, community groups and local authorities to build affordable homes.

Schemes include affordable homes to buy and rent built by local authorities and housing associations, shared ownership homes and some housing sold at open market value.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2022

Jan 27, 2022
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 02, 2022
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2022

Feb 03, 2022
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

Latest Poll

Are FTBs taking an early Christmas break from house hunting or are they simply armed with a bigger deposit?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.