Skipton BS brings out new-build help desk to support brokers

The mutual said setting up the team and the help desk came following feedback for the “need for broker education and familiarity in the new-build market”.

It said the team would be on hand to answer broker queries on new-build cases, and would be open to calls between Monday and Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The team will support enquiries or pass it on to one of the four new-build help desk underwriters.

The mutual said that depending on the complexity of property enquiries, the team may need to speak to panel surveyors for guidance, in which case a timescale would be agreed and updates issued.

Rachael Hunnisett (pictured), Skipton’s national accounts and new build lead, said that the mutual was “committed to supporting the new-build market” and she was delighted to launch the help desk which would be a “dedicated resource to support brokers with complex new-build enquiries”.

Paul Fenn, head of business development of Skipton Building Society, said: “As part of Skipton’s growth plans and aspirations to become a top 10 lender, expanding our broker support to include a dedicated new-build help desk is a fantastic addition to our lending proposition.

“This comes after we have already expanded our business development manager (BDM) team and made multiple criteria enhancements this year, showing our continued commitment and support to the intermediary lending market.”