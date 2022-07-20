Accord cuts mortgage rates

Accord has bucked the trend of rate rises by trimming mortgage costs by up to 0.3 per cent on select deals across its residential mortgages.

The intermediary-only lender’s 10-year fixed rate will be among the products reduced, falling to 4.16 per cent, from 4.46 per cent, at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

There are also cuts on the two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV, which comes with a £995 fee, down to 3.73 per cent from 3.88 per cent.

And there is a two-year fixed rate going down to 3.94 from 4.09 per cent at 90 per cent LTV, with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

The rate changes will take effect on Thursday 21 July.

Brokers helping clients with the smallest deposits will also have the choice of a five-year fixed rate of 4.19 per cent at 95 per cent LTV, down from 4.37 per cent. The deal comes with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Lucy Hardiman (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to make rate reductions across many of our ranges as part of our commitment to supporting the market.

“We’re sure these latest changes will be welcome news for brokers looking for good value for their clients.”