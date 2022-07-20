You are here: Home - News -

News

Accord cuts mortgage rates

by:
  • 20/07/2022
  • 0
Accord cuts mortgage rates
Accord has bucked the trend of rate rises by trimming mortgage costs by up to 0.3 per cent on select deals across its residential mortgages.

 

The intermediary-only lender’s 10-year fixed rate will be among the products reduced, falling to 4.16 per cent, from 4.46 per cent, at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

There are also cuts on the two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV, which comes with a £995 fee, down to 3.73 per cent from 3.88 per cent.

And there is a two-year fixed rate going down to 3.94 from 4.09 per cent at 90 per cent LTV, with a £495 fee, £500 cashback and free standard valuation.

The rate changes will take effect on Thursday 21 July.

Brokers helping clients with the smallest deposits will also have the choice of a five-year fixed rate of 4.19 per cent at 95 per cent LTV, down from 4.37 per cent. The deal comes with a £495 fee, £750 cashback and free standard valuation.

Lucy Hardiman (pictured), mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to make rate reductions across many of our ranges as part of our commitment to supporting the market.

“We’re sure these latest changes will be welcome news for brokers looking for good value for their clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.