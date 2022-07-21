Legal and General integrates 10 lenders into SmartrFit

Legal and General has announced the integration of ten lenders to its mortgage research tool SmartrFit.

The tool is free to use and can be accessed by advisers using a Legal and General agency number, or via third parties including SimplyBizMortgages, One Mortgage System, and Smartr365.

It allows advisers to carry out criteria, affordability, and product searches for residential and buy-to-let mortgages from a panel of up to 73 lenders.

The latest residential lenders to sign up include Teachers for Intermediaries, Newbury Building Society, and Newcastle for Intermediaries, while buy-to-let ranges from Mansfield Building Society, Darlington Building Society, and Quantum Mortgages will be available.

Danny Belton (pictured), head of lender relationships at Legal and General Mortgage Club, said the additional providers will ensure there is even more choice for advisers, and their customers.

He said: “By integrating more bespoke mortgage lenders that specialise in residential and buy-to-let markets, we are pleased to enable access to a broader range of providers which may prove particularly useful for landlords with specific borrowing needs.”

Roger Knight, lending manager at Newbury Building Society said: “We appreciate that there are a whole host of obstacles for advisers trying to source the best suited mortgage for their customers, and that the use of mortgage research tools is imperative in helping advisers work effectively in today’s market.”

Diane Lloyd-Andrews, intermediary relationship manager at Teachers for Intermediaries said: “At Teachers, we’re delighted to now have our mortgage products on SmartrFit and provide Legal & General users with even more choice to make informed decisions for their customers.”