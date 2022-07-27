Mortgage Magic launches electronic ID verification

Mortgage Magic has developed and launched its own electronic ID verification (E-ID) technology.

The technology is available as part of Mortgage Magic’s business platform for brokers, and provides quick verification of identification for their clients, it will also be made available to other client relationship management (CRM) and sourcing providers via an API (Application Processing Interface).

Mortgage Magic is a business platform which provides brokers with access to sourcing, conveyancing, general insurance and protection.

The cloud-based system features a built-in CRM system, E-ID verification, direct messaging and secure UK-based document storage that complies with GDPR. It also allows company owners to manage and monitor business activities, provides qualified business leads and has portals for company administrators, advisers, introducers and clients.

Tanjir Sugar, director at Mortgage Magic, said it wanted to provide brokers with a comprehensive digital solution and that a key part of the application process was the verification of client ID.

Sugar said: “We recognised that existing providers were not delivering the technology and functionality that we required for our platform and so we have developed our own E-ID system. This is now available as part of Mortgage Magic, and we are making the technology available to other providers through an API.”