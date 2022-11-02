You are here: Home - News -

Halifax brings back fee-based remortgages

  • 02/11/2022
Halifax has released a range of fee-based remortgage loans, which were temporarily removed at the end of September.

The products include two and five-year fixed rates up 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), are subject to a £999 fee and come with £250 cashback.

 

Halifax two-year fixed rates

On the two-year fixed rate side, pricing ranges from 6.02 per cent to 6.31 per cent, and the loan sizes available vary.

Up to 60 and 75 per cent LTV two-year fixed rate deals have a minimum loan of £25,000 and maximum loan of £5m.

For its two-year fixed rate product up to 85 per cent LTV, its loan range is from £25,000 to £1m and up to 90 per cent LTV, loan sizes range between £25,000 and £750,000.

 

Halifax five-year fixed rates

On the five-year fixed rate side, pricing ranges from 5.63 per cent to 6.17 per cent and also come with £999 fee and £250 cashback.

Loan sizes vary, with loan sizes up to 75 per cent LTV going from £25,000 to £5m, then £25,000 to £2m up to 80 per cent LTV and from £25,000 to £1m up to 85 per cent LTV.

Up to 90 per cent LTV, these five-year fixed rates are eligible for loans between £25,000 and £750,000.

The lender added that there were also some small changes in remortgage pricing.

