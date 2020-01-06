You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Being IT meltdown-ready is this year’s regulatory must – Harpenden

by: Martin Langlands, chief risk office, Harpenden Building Society
  • 06/01/2020
  • 0
Being IT meltdown-ready is this year’s regulatory must – Harpenden
Proving to your supply chain and the regulators that your business can operate seamlessly during an IT meltdown will be the main issue facing financial firms in Q2 so you better be ready, writes Martin Langlands, chief risk office, Harpenden Building Society.

 

At the start of October, I wrote an article which explained how a discussion paper jointly issued by The Bank of England, The Prudential Regulation Authority and The Financial Conduct Authority has the potential to change the way all financial institutions might be asked to operate in the future. The paper goes by the name of DP 01/18 and aims to achieve a ‘step-change’ in the industry’s operational resilience.

The UK authorities’ involvement shows their concern about how the inter-connectedness of the financial system makes it vulnerable, and that they recognise the continuing risk of cyber threats. The work will assess how the continuity of an organisation’s services might be maintained, no matter what has disrupted them.

Later in the month, the news highlighted how this was becoming a greater priority for the regulators. So what’s changed?

 

‘Unacceptable’ levels of disruption

At the end of October, the UK Treasury Committee reported the frequency of online banking crashes and customer disruption had become unacceptable. Steve Baker, the Committee’s lead member for this inquiry was quoted as saying:

“The number of IT failures that have occurred in the financial services sector, including TSB, Visa and Barclays, and the harm caused to consumers is unacceptable. The regulators must take action to improve the operational resilience of financial services sector firms. They should increase financial sector levies if greater resources are required and ensure individuals and firms are held to account for their role in IT failures and that firms quickly resolve customer complaints and award compensation. For too long, financial institutions issue hollow words after their systems have failed, which is of no help to customers left cashless and cut off.”

 

Higher operational costs

In addition there were other important recommendations, notably that financial sector levies should increase so that regulators can hire experienced staff; that regulators must use enforcement powers to ensure failures do not go unpunished, and that the concentrated cloud services sector should be regulated.

In my original article I explained that the report’s motives are undoubtedly sound and the effect across the industry will be positive. The nation has to be confident that the economy as a whole can respond to a major operational crisis affecting either an individual company or the entire system. However, more regulation will add another level of governance and that means higher operational costs.

At the start of October, I suggested that this could lead to higher prices. Now we are beginning to see more detail and stronger language in the form of levies, punitive action against failure and added regulation for certain critical functions.

Large and medium organisations all have robust operational plans and many small and medium size enterprises have thought through how they would operate in the event of a disaster. However, with more controls and rules designed to beef up this process, all organisations are going to have to apply more due diligence and put in place more controls and contingencies.

 

Clock is ticking

Larger organisations, though, will have to analyse the reliability of their suppliers much more thoroughly, and define how they want them to operate if they want to continue the relationship. I do not expect this to happen within the next few months but it’s likely that from the second quarter of 2020 we’ll be seeing this issue take front and centre stage.

Most companies will be asking, ‘what do we need to do about it?’ The answer depends on their leaders’ attitude to risk. Without a plan, your company is exposed to operational and reputational risk if there is a failure, but the cost and time involved may be considered too much relative to the risk.

However, in future an individual’s attitude to risk will be less of a consideration. The regulation will define minimum standards and expectations. As the threat of cyber attacks continues it could be wise to stay ahead of the regulation and put more time into planning.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Martin Langlands, chief risk office, Harpenden Building Society

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

How confident are you about the prospects for your business in 2020?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Product transfers aren’t the easy option and proc fees should reflect that – Stonebridge

It’s a new year and I suspect many advisory firms are reviewing their 2019 performance.

Close