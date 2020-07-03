Rising Star; Rebecca Poole, marketing manager at Tipton & Coseley Building Society

This week, Mortgage Solutions speaks to Rebecca Poole, marketing manager at Tipton & Coseley Building Society.

What does your role entail and how long have you been doing it?

As the marketing manager, I am responsible for implementing the marketing strategy for the society together with our marketing administrator.

We look after all external communications, including social media and are currently building the society’s online presence. We are also responsible for product set up and management, which keeps us very busy.

What attracted you to working in the mortgage finance sector?

I really like what a building society stands for and enjoy working for a mutual organisation. While the regulation can be challenging at times, it also helps in terms of structure and planning.

What were you doing in the five years before starting here?

In 2015, I finished university with a first class degree with honours in business management. I actually started with the society as a marketing assistant in 2015 and went on to complete my postgraduate in digital marketing.

I then worked for a gymwear company based in Solihull as part of their digital marketing team. When I was offered the marketing manager role at the society, I was happy to return.

What personal skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Timekeeping and prioritisation. Being a regional society, as a marketing manager I wear many hats compared to organisations with larger teams.

In order to make sure we get everything completed on time, and still plan for new projects it’s really important to keep on top of my workload and plan accordingly.

What personal skill would you most like to improve on?

Being able to say no. As a small team, we are often asked to do a lot of things, and I always find it hard to say no when we’re too busy. It’s a skill I could do with improving.

Where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

During the next five years, I would like to progress further in my career with the society and become head of marketing. I would also like to see the marketing team grow in size to meet the future growth plans of the society.

If present day you could go back in time and tell yourself something five years ago, what would it be?

Don’t give up. Keep working hard and pushing for what you want and always remember that without supporting data, it’s just an opinion.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve tackled so far in your career?

I find that being aspirational and taking a manager role in my 20s can be challenging. Experience comes with time, but I do feel my age sometimes gets seen as a disadvantage both when I have applied for management roles in the past and in gaining authority or credibility.

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Transportation. I hate commuting to work and I’m not a very confident flyer so if I could just click my fingers and be anywhere that I wanted to be, that would be amazing.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Is a coconut a nut or a fruit?